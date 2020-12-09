Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
Clicks
62
Tesa
2
1 hour ago
Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is under federal investigation.
SvataHora
1 hour ago
Hunter Biden is an adult individual. Why should his father take the responsibility and the blame for his deeds?!
SvataHora
1 hour ago
Als ich als Junge mit dem Fußball eine Fensterscheibe einschoss, konnte man auch nicht meinem Vater die Schuld geben (wenngleich er zahlen musste).
