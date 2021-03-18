Democratic Lawmakers Try to Repeal Law Requiring Abortion Providers to Notify Parents of Minors A group of Democratic lawmakers in Illinois are trying to repeal a law requiring abortion providers to … More





A group of Democratic lawmakers in Illinois are trying to repeal a law requiring abortion providers to notify parents of minors who seek an abortion. A survey taken earlier this month found 72% of Illinois voters say a guardian or parent should be notified if a minor is seeking an abortion. Church officials also are speaking out. Executive Director of the Catholic Conference of Illinois, Robert Gilligan, joins to tell us about this proposal, who is backing it and why it's being brought forward now. Gilligan shares the danger of a proposal like this being put in place, in particular the danger it poses to girls. Gilligan explains how the Catholic bishops in the state are responding. The executive director the Catholic Conference of Illinois discusses what comes next in this case and if there is any way for viewers who are concerned to become involved. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly