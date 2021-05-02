Katy Carr Tour Poland May 2015 Katy Carr performed a series of concerts across Poland in May 2015 to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the end of WWII. Venues included the Filharmonia in Opole, … More

Katy Carr Tour Poland May 2015



Katy Carr performed a series of concerts across Poland in May 2015 to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the end of WWII. Venues included the Filharmonia in Opole, the Sali Widowiskowej Miejsko-Gminnego Ośrodka Kultury in Kietrz, and the Museum of Lamsdorf. These concerts were in cooperation with The Central Museum of Prisoners-of-War in Łambinowice-Opole.

Highlights included a special surprise concert of Katy Carr's Mala Little Flower song by the choir of the central Music Academy in. Opole and gifts of flowers for the singer from Polish scouts and navy scouts. Big thanks to Hannah Lovell for filming and compiling this video blog. All copyright lies with Katy Carr Music 2015