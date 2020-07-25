Home
29
Byzantine chant - Ο Θεός ήλθοσαν έθνη
Tesa
1 hour ago
Byzantine Chant (Lament for the fall of Constantinople on May 29th, 1453). Title: "Ο Θεός ήλθοσαν έθνη" (O God, the heathen are come) Composer: Manuel Chr...
