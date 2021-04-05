WINESKINS 4 4 21 Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Sr. Ann McManoman, HM, on Dorothy Day House; Martha Coulter talks about St. Vincent Ferrer; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Christa Blasko, Part II, on Catholic … More

WINESKINS 4 4 21



Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Sr. Ann McManoman, HM, on Dorothy Day House; Martha Coulter talks about St. Vincent Ferrer; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Christa Blasko, Part II, on Catholic Cemeteries; music from the CD Triumph of the Cross, Music for Easter by the Choir of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC; and, Deacon Chad Johnson reflects on the readings for Easter Sunday, the Resurrection of the Lord.