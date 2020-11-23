FIRST DO NO HARM: "We are causing MORE HARM both in deaths & quality of life by the actions we are taking [lockdowns, face masks] for a virus that is not the plague" Former Prof. of Pathology Dr. … More

FIRST DO NO HARM: "We are causing MORE HARM both in deaths & quality of life by the actions we are taking [lockdowns, face masks] for a virus that is not the plague"

Former Prof. of Pathology Dr. John A. Lee disagrees with the lockdown and says that we're acting as if this virus is a "new plague".