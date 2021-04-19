301. God’s help

Elijah is a man of faith. He listens to God and prophesies in his name. After announcing a drought to the people of Gallad, Elijah hears out the Lord:“So he left and did as the Lord had commanded. He went and remained by the Wadi Cherith, east of the Jordan.” 1 Kings, chapter 17, verse 5Despite the drought, Elijah does not lack food or water as it is written:“Ravens brought him bread and meat in the morning, and bread and meat in the evening, and he drank from the stream.” 1 Kings, chapter 17, verse 6If Elijah knew the next passage, he would surely have recited it, since he has so much faith in God:“I raise my eyes toward the mountains. From where will my help come? My help comes from the Lord, the maker of heaven and earth. God will not allow your foot to slip; your guardian does not sleep. Truly, the guardian of Israel never slumbers nor sleeps. The Lord is your guardian; the Lord is your shade at your right hand. By day the sun cannot harm you, nor the moon by night.” Psalm 121, verses 1 to 6The only way to be so deeply rooted in God, as Elijah is living it now, is to adjust our life to his freely given Love. Elijah listened to God.Jesus gives us other ways, with the Beatitudes, to abide in His Love:“Blessed are the poor in spirit,” “the meek,” “they who mourn,” “they who hunger and thirst for righteousness,” “the merciful,” “the clean of heart,” “the peacemakers,” “the persecuted for righteousness” (See Matthew, chapter 5, verses 1-12).Jesus adds to our good will:“Rejoice and be glad, for your reward will be great in heaven.” Matthew, chapter 5, verse 12Let’s enter the promised Bliss of God’s Love and let ourselves be guided to his Heart. Our “reward is great” right now, with Jesus.Book: … for LoveNormand Thomas