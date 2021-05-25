BREAKING: Francis Plans To Abolish Summorum Pontificum

Francis told the Italian bishops during their May 24 closed meeting that he wants to go back in time and abolish the Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum, MessaInLatino.it reports.
It seems that Francis' plan is to re-introduce the obsolete indult system which Benedict XVI overcame with Summorum Pontificum.
Old Rite Communities would be allowed to continue as before. But diocesan priests would in order to say Mass again need a prior authorisation of their anti-Catholic bishops, and they would be exposed to a repressive system, many denials of authorisations, and a ghettoisation.
This step backwards would thus imply a general "prohibition" of the Traditional Latin Mass which, according to Benedict XVI cannot be "forbidden."
Rorate-Caeli.blogspot.com comments, “After Moses, the Liberator, Pharaoh returns.”
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsTpjklsyhcd
Clicks95
- Report
Social networks