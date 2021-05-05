Pope St. Pius V Condemns the New Mass 400 years Early

Today we honor Pope St. Pius V. This great pope FOREVER codified the Traditional Latin Mass as THE Rite for the Roman Church in 1570 in response to the Protestant heretics changing the rites, etc. He was acting upon his papal duty given the dogmatic condemnation the Council of Trent which stated that any pastor (including the pope) who would dare change the ‘received approved rites’ of the sacraments into new ones as stated in Session 7, Canon 13 of that holy Council to be anathema, condemned. Below are some key sections from the entire document (papalencyclicals.net/document-directory...) and you can see that it is FOREVER and it cannot be revoked or modified but remains valid in perpetuity. Simply put, the new mass is condemned, not a Catholic rite but a heretical one...
