Stimulus checks for illegal aliens? Newsweek admits Ted Cruz was right! | Ep. 334 Stimulus checks for illegal aliens? That's what Sen. Ted Cruz claimed when Joe Biden's massive, wasteful coronavirus … More





Stimulus checks for illegal aliens? That's what Sen. Ted Cruz claimed when Joe Biden's massive, wasteful coronavirus spending bill was debated on the Senate floor. Democrat Dick Durbin called Cruz a liar. Newsweek Magazine jumped in with a "fact check" and judged Cruz's comments to be false. Guess what happened next?



It is true that millions of illegal aliens will be getting taxpayer-funded stimulus checks. Newsweek was forced to issue a correction. Do you think Dick Durbin will issue one too?



LET'S REACH 150,000 SUBSCRIBERS!

youtube.com/…annel/UCxPGBjVPEYQuGa3Ty7gwEoA



Today's Features

0:38 Ted Cruz was right about stimulus checks for illegal aliens

5:19 Tucker Carlson blasted by military brass over comments

9:02 Border surge hits crisis proportions

11:48 Relaxed brain



Support the show with new MERCHANDISE!

BE shirts, mugs, and stickers

teespring.com/stores/bobbyeberle13



Please support the channel by becoming a Patreon subscriber

patreon.com/bobbyeberle13



Ask BE -- Want to be on the show? Send in your video questions or comments

gopusa.com/ask-be/



--



Paula Trickey Custom Lamps

Instagram:



--



WorldFare - Hand-made Custom Sketches

Order today:

Use coupon code: BOBBY13 for 10% off



--



A special thanks to our friends at Bottle Breacher.



Check out their awesome selection of Made in America products!



Use coupon code: Bobby13 for 15% off



bottlebreacher.com



--



More Resources



Welcome to the 13-Minute News Hour hosted by Bobby Eberle. This show contains a combination of news, culture, tech, and movies... all the things that interest Bobby and hopefully interest you as well. Bobby's experiences in politics, engineering, and sports help form the content and his perspective. Please jump in and leave comments and encourage your friends to subscribe. (13-minute run time is approximate) :)



LIKE and SUBSCRIBE

youtube.com/…annel/UCxPGBjVPEYQuGa3Ty7gwEoA



Also, check out GOPUSA for more great political stories.

gopusa.com



Sign up for updates

gopusa.com/subscribe-to-gopusa/



Learn more about Bobby

gopusa.com/bobby-eberle/



Contact Bobby

gopusa.com/contact-us/



Podcast

bobbyeberle13.podbean.com



Available on Apple Podcasts



#BobbyEberle #TedCruz #ChecksForIllegals Stimulus checks for illegal aliens? Newsweek admits Ted Cruz was right! | Ep. 334Stimulus checks for illegal aliens? That's what Sen. Ted Cruz claimed when Joe Biden's massive, wasteful coronavirus spending bill was debated on the Senate floor. Democrat Dick Durbin called Cruz a liar. Newsweek Magazine jumped in with a "fact check" and judged Cruz's comments to be false. Guess what happened next?It is true that millions of illegal aliens will be getting taxpayer-funded stimulus checks. Newsweek was forced to issue a correction. Do you think Dick Durbin will issue one too?LET'S REACH 150,000 SUBSCRIBERS!Today's Features0:38 Ted Cruz was right about stimulus checks for illegal aliens5:19 Tucker Carlson blasted by military brass over comments9:02 Border surge hits crisis proportions11:48 Relaxed brainSupport the show with new MERCHANDISE!BE shirts, mugs, and stickersPlease support the channel by becoming a Patreon subscriberAsk BE -- Want to be on the show? Send in your video questions or comments--Paula Trickey Custom LampsInstagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/ --WorldFare - Hand-made Custom SketchesOrder today: etsy.com/…tom-order-architectural-sketch Use coupon code: BOBBY13 for 10% off--A special thanks to our friends at Bottle Breacher.Check out their awesome selection of Made in America products!Use coupon code: Bobby13 for 15% off--More ResourcesWelcome to the 13-Minute News Hour hosted by Bobby Eberle. This show contains a combination of news, culture, tech, and movies... all the things that interest Bobby and hopefully interest you as well. Bobby's experiences in politics, engineering, and sports help form the content and his perspective. Please jump in and leave comments and encourage your friends to subscribe. (13-minute run time is approximate) :)LIKE and SUBSCRIBEAlso, check out GOPUSA for more great political stories.Sign up for updatesLearn more about BobbyContact BobbyPodcastAvailable on Apple Podcasts