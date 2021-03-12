Clicks5
Stimulus checks for illegal aliens? Newsweek admits Ted Cruz was right! | Ep. 334 Stimulus checks for illegal aliens? That's what Sen. Ted Cruz claimed when Joe Biden's massive, wasteful coronavirus …More
Stimulus checks for illegal aliens? Newsweek admits Ted Cruz was right! | Ep. 334
Stimulus checks for illegal aliens? That's what Sen. Ted Cruz claimed when Joe Biden's massive, wasteful coronavirus spending bill was debated on the Senate floor. Democrat Dick Durbin called Cruz a liar. Newsweek Magazine jumped in with a "fact check" and judged Cruz's comments to be false. Guess what happened next?
It is true that millions of illegal aliens will be getting taxpayer-funded stimulus checks. Newsweek was forced to issue a correction. Do you think Dick Durbin will issue one too?
Today's Features
0:38 Ted Cruz was right about stimulus checks for illegal aliens
5:19 Tucker Carlson blasted by military brass over comments
9:02 Border surge hits crisis proportions
11:48 Relaxed brain
