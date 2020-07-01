Saint Peter’s Basilica: It’s About Embezzlement and Malfeasance in Office

Four companies involved in the restoration of the cupola of Saint Peter’s are under investigation after yesterday’s raids at the Fabric of Saint Peter’s, according to HuffingtonPost.it (June 30).
The works were supposed to cost €4 Mio but the sum will be exceeded. Other contracts were allegedly concluded without a tender, and gaps were found in the accounts.
The criminal investigation was opened after the Auditor General’s questions were not answered. The administration of Saint Peter’s is autonomous.
Responsible for this mess is Cardinal Angelo Comastri, 76, who became the Fabric’s President in 2005.
He owes his career to John Paul II’s private secretary Stanisław Dziwisz who appointed Comastri two months before John Paul II died. Comastri was among the few whom Francis left in place.
Picture: © Hsuanya Tsai, CC BY-NC, #newsKlqkiagjfc
