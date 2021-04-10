The State of Catholic Schools Amid COVID-19 | EWTN News In Depth EWTN’s Mark Irons talks with Catholic school leaders on the challenges schools face amid COVID-19 and how schools pushed to reopen … More

EWTN’s Mark Irons talks with Catholic school leaders on the challenges schools face amid COVID-19 and how schools pushed to reopen to make sure students were receiving an in person education.