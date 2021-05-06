President Biden in Afternoon Speech from White House: ‘The American Rescue Plan is Working’ President Joe Biden told Americans today, “The American Rescue Plan is working.” He made the comments … More





President Joe Biden told Americans today, "The American Rescue Plan is working." He made the comments after visiting a Mexican restaurant in Washington, DC. Restaurants, during the pandemic, have been struggling to stay afloat and billions have been set aside to help them. The Rescue Plan was heavily criticized by Catholic leaders for lacking Hyde Protections when it was first introduced. Nevertheless the 1.9 trillion dollar measure passed. Meanwhile, the Secretary of Agriculture made an appearance at the daily press briefing. He discussed the topic of making sure kids are getting the nutrition they need to grow up healthy. And on the COVID front, cases and deaths are down. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.