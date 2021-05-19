Holy Rosary Marathon for an end to the Pandemic | Meryem Ana Evi (Ephesus), Turkey. During this troubled time, let us pray the Holy Rosary for all people at war and for world peace from Mother Mary'… More





During this troubled time, let us pray the Holy Rosary for all people at war and for world peace from Mother Mary's House - Meryem Ana Evi (Ephesus) in Turkey. Tune in to SW Prayer for the live broadcast of this beautiful prayer.



Join us for the recitation of the Holy Rosary from Shrines around the world for the whole month of May with the first Prayer of the Rosary presided over by Pope Francis from Basilica Vaticana. Tune into swprayer.org for the LIVE broadcast from across the globe to pray for the entire world wounded by this pandemic.



Kindly subscribe to this official Shalom World YouTube to receive all Papal Live event notifications from the Vatican.



Support us: Holy Rosary Marathon for an end to the Pandemic | Meryem Ana Evi (Ephesus), Turkey.During this troubled time, let us pray the Holy Rosary for all people at war and for world peace from Mother Mary's House - Meryem Ana Evi (Ephesus) in Turkey. Tune in to SW Prayer for the live broadcast of this beautiful prayer.Join us for the recitation of the Holy Rosary from Shrines around the world for the whole month of May with the first Prayer of the Rosary presided over by Pope Francis from Basilica Vaticana. Tune into swprayer.org for the LIVE broadcast from across the globe to pray for the entire world wounded by this pandemic.Kindly subscribe to this official Shalom World YouTube to receive all Papal Live event notifications from the Vatican.Support us: shalomworld.org/donate