The History of the Holy Chalice

“Take this, all of you, and eat it, this is my Body which will be given up for you”. When supper was ended he took this glorious chalice into his holy and venerable hands, giving thanks, blessed you and gave it to his disciples saying: “Take this, all of you, and drink from it: this is the cup of my blood, the blood of the new and everlasting covenant. It will be shed for you and for all so that sins may be forgiven. Do this in memory of me”

We live it that way when the sacred relic is taken from its precious chapel, the old Chapter House (14th century), to the high altar in the celebration of the Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper, and in the solemn feast of the last Thursday of October.

The Holy Grail is in Valencia.zoomintravel May 28, 2015.Archaeological facts, testimonies of the tradition and documents support the theory that this beautiful cup was in the Lord's hands on the eve of his Passion, took bread with his holy and venerable hands and looking up the sky, to You, God, Almighty Father, giving thanks, blessed you, broke the bread and gave it to his disciples saying:(Eucharistic prayer I, Roman Canon. Cf. Matthew 26-29; Mark 14, 22-25, Luke 22, 1520 and I Corinthian 11, 23-25).The Chalice of Valencia, sends us to Jesus' period due to its archaeological authenticity and its tradition free from wonderful elements, and reminds us of the institution of the Eucharist like historical moments that go beyond time and reach us as a mystery of salvation.This is the message proclaimed from the, with the support of the distinguished associations like theand the, which work with theto keep the worship and the spreading of the devotion to theexpressed in the pilgrimage around the parishes and religious and civic entities, every week in thecelebration.