Peter Herbeck - Don't Fear the Heat!





Peter encourages us in these Lenten days to listen to the prophet Jeremiah and "not fear the heat."



“Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord,

whose trust is the Lord.

He is like a tree planted by water,

that sends out its roots by the stream,

and does not fear when heat comes,

for its leaves remain green,

and is not anxious in the year of drought,

for it does not cease to bear fruit.”

// Jeremiah 17:7-8



