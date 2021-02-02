Clicks598
Blessed Simon of Cascia Fidati - 2 February. Joined the Augustinian Hermits as a young man. Initially a student of the natual sciences and philosophy, as he grew older he became more and more …More
Blessed Simon of Cascia Fidati - 2 February.
Joined the Augustinian Hermits as a young man. Initially a student of the natual sciences and philosophy, as he grew older he became more and more drawn to religious matters, theology and Bible scholarship. Priest. Though he preferred solitude, prayer and study, and always avoided positions of authority, his preaching, writing and spiritual guidance led many to live more faithful and Christian lives.
Born
c.1295 in Cascia, Italy
Died
2 February 1348 in Florence, Tuscany, Italy during a plague epidemic
relics enshrined in the church of Saint Augustine in Cascia, Italy
relics enshrined in the crypt chapel in the Basilica of Saint Rita in Casia
Beatified
1833 by Pope Gregory XVI
