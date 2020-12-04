Clicks7
GEORGIA: 2,056 felons illegally voted 66,248 under 18 voted 2,423 weren’t registered at all 1,043 used a PO Box 4,926 voted past the reg. date 10,315 died before the election 395 voted in two states …More
GEORGIA:
2,056 felons illegally voted
66,248 under 18 voted
2,423 weren’t registered at all
1,043 used a PO Box
4,926 voted past the reg. date
10,315 died before the election
395 voted in two states
15,700 moved out of state
40,279 changed county and didn’t re-register to vote
