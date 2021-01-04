MISSING SOMEONE AT CHRISTMAS? Family are struggling to find the joy and truly celebrate as their family is missing one at the table. they need to remember that the missing is celebrating Christmas … More

MISSING SOMEONE AT CHRISTMAS? Family are struggling to find the joy and truly celebrate as their family is missing one at the table. they need to remember that the missing is celebrating Christmas with Jesus. Incredibly touching Christmas song. And for anyone who is missing someone this Christmas this powerful song will speak to your heart. Listen to these powerful lyrics that may hit awfully close to home.