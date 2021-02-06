EWTN News Nightly | Friday, February 5, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Stating "abortion is not health care," 48 pro-life Senators wrote to Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, in an effort to … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Stating "abortion is not health care," 48 pro-life Senators wrote to Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, in an effort to protect the conscience rights of Americans opposed to abortion. At the White House, in a speech where he essentially said the economy is in dire shape, President Joe Biden told Americans “We have more than 10 million people out of work; 4 million people have been out of work for six months or longer.” The president is trying to get his American Rescue Plan through Congress ASAP. In the U.S., Johnson and Johnson has applied for emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine. Professor of Medicine at New York Medical College and Chairman of Medicine at St. Joseph University Hospital, Dr. Bob Lahita, joins to share some of the advantages and benefits of the vaccine. Meanwhile, in a message to the 4th International Conference on Music, organized by the Pontifical Council for Culture, Pope Francis stated "to sing well is to be well... music helps the Bible speak in new ways, and the beauty of sound and silence allows us to listen." Fr. Enda Murphy from the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments joins to discuss what the mission is of organizing a conference on Church and music. And finally this evening, a recent analysis finds that rates of depression and anxiety are on the rise due to the pandemic, causing more people to experience insomnia. Founder and president of CatholicTherapists.com, Allison Ricciardi joins to talk more about how we can safeguard our mental health. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Friday, February 5, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Stating "abortion is not health care," 48 pro-life Senators wrote to Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, in an effort to protect the conscience rights of Americans opposed to abortion. At the White House, in a speech where he essentially said the economy is in dire shape, President Joe Biden told Americans “We have more than 10 million people out of work; 4 million people have been out of work for six months or longer.” The president is trying to get his American Rescue Plan through Congress ASAP. In the U.S., Johnson and Johnson has applied for emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine. Professor of Medicine at New York Medical College and Chairman of Medicine at St. Joseph University Hospital, Dr. Bob Lahita, joins to share some of the advantages and benefits of the vaccine. Meanwhile, in a message to the 4th International Conference on Music, organized by the Pontifical Council for Culture, Pope Francis stated "to sing well is to be well... music helps the Bible speak in new ways, and the beauty of sound and silence allows us to listen." Fr. Enda Murphy from the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments joins to discuss what the mission is of organizing a conference on Church and music. And finally this evening, a recent analysis finds that rates of depression and anxiety are on the rise due to the pandemic, causing more people to experience insomnia. Founder and president of CatholicTherapists.com, Allison Ricciardi joins to talk more about how we can safeguard our mental health. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly