Dominican friars share their Gregorian chants on YouTube, go viral | EWTN News Nightly
Dominican friars are using the internet to bring their beautiful Gregorian chants to the world from their monastery in Switzerland. EWTN News Correspondent Colm Flynn spoke with the friars about the musical way they pray.
We need moar chanting monks! Just look at that chapel! <3