Flannery O’Connor Was Not a Racist

THURSDAY, JULY 30, 2020

Note: Many readers were moved by Professor Smith’s column yesterday about the hypocrisy in Loyola University Maryland’s removal of Flannery O’Connor’s name from a dormitory because of vague charges of “racism.” We thought readers would also benefit from today’s exploration of O’Connor’s actual views about race. – Robert Royal

The New Yorker

e

entirely

Lorraine V. Murray

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Georgia Bulletin