Peter Kwasniewski received this message from a young man, without any baggage or preconceived ideas -- just someone "telling it like it is" (published on facebook):"I have been suffering with a cognitive liturgical dissonance for about 18 months. Praying the Divine Office and observing the 1962 calendar, then going to the Novus Ordo, or switching back and forth between 'forms,' is jarring. No amount of bells-and-smells, Gregorian chant, etc., changes the mentally draining, linear verbiage and poor theology in the NO."In college, I learned firsthand how incongruent chant and polyphony are with the NO. I always feel like I'm checking off boxes of separate musical performances. When I do music for the Old Mass, it feels much more natural, since that music grew out of the liturgy. It's like tending to a carefully woven fabric made by hand."Additionally, I believe I have discerned a call to religious life. If I really do have the vocation, then I attribute my discernment to the Old Mass. This ties in with the liturgical dissonance: now that I have peered into heaven through this Mass, there's no turning around. The Old Mass sowed in me the serious interest in full surrender to Christ and the grand tradition of His Church, to be formed by Her liturgy. It's a desire to possess and evangelize with the instruments of grace that our forefathers in the faith gave us. God has indeed given me much at this time and He is inviting me to make a return of a joyful fiat."