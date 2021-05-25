NYTIMES: Long Slide Looms for World Population, With Sweeping Ramifications Fewer babies’ cries. More abandoned homes.

By the end of the century, Nigeria could surpass China in population; across sub-Saharan Africa, families are still having four or five children.

Like an avalanche, the demographic forces — pushing toward more deaths than births — seem to be expanding and accelerating. Though some countries continue to see their populations grow, especially in Africa, fertility rates are falling nearly everywhere else. Demographers now predict that by the latter half of the century or possibly earlier, the global population will enter a sustained decline for the first time.A planet with fewer people could ease pressure on resources, slow the destructive impact of climate change and reduce household burdens for women. But the census announcements this month from China and the United States , which showed the slowest rates of population growth in decades for both countries, also point to hard-to-fathom adjustments.The 20th century presented a very different challenge. The global population saw its greatest increase in known history, from 1.6 billion in 1900 to 6 billion in 2000, as life spans lengthened and infant mortality declined. In some countries — representing about a third of the world’s people — those growth dynamics are still in play.