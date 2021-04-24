A young Nigerian religious, Livinius Esomchi Nnamani, has died. He had leukemia and was ordained to the Catholic priesthood early with the approval of Pope Francis. Fr Livinius, 31, wrote to the Holy… More

A young Nigerian religious, Livinius Esomchi Nnamani, has died. He had leukemia and was ordained to the Catholic priesthood early with the approval of Pope Francis.



Fr Livinius, 31, wrote to the Holy Father asking whether his ordination could be moved forward. His wish was granted on 1 April when Bishop Daniele Libanori, an Auxiliary bishop of Rome, ordained Livinius at the Presidio Sanitario Medica Group Casilino Hospital in Rome.



Fr Livinius began his vocation journey in Owerri, Imo state, in Southeastern Nigeria, when he entered the Order of the Mother of God, at the age of 20.



Shortly after his first vows, he was diagnosed with leukemia and went through several years of therapies and treatments. Two years ago, he was sent to Italy in search of better healthcare and to continue his studies.