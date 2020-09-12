"Grant, we pray, almighty God, that, for all who celebrate the glorious Name of the Blessed Virgin Mary, she may obtain your merciful favor. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and … More

"Grant, we pray, almighty God, that, for all who celebrate the glorious Name of the Blessed Virgin Mary, she may obtain your merciful favor. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen." – Collect for the feast of the Holy Name of Mary (12 Sept). This splendid gold embroidered altar frontal with the Holy Name of Mary at the centre is in the church of Notre Dame du Sablon in Brussel.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr