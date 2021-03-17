March 18 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 5,31-47. Jesus said to the Jews: "If I testify on my own behalf, my testimony is not true. But there is another who … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 5,31-47.

Jesus said to the Jews: "If I testify on my own behalf, my testimony is not true.

But there is another who testifies on my behalf, and I know that the testimony he gives on my behalf is true.

You sent emissaries to John, and he testified to the truth.

I do not accept testimony from a human being, but I say this so that you may be saved.

He was a burning and shining lamp, and for a while you were content to rejoice in his light.

But I have testimony greater than John's. The works that the Father gave me to accomplish, these works that I perform testify on my behalf that the Father has sent me."

Moreover, the Father who sent me has testified on my behalf. But you have never heard his voice nor seen his form,

and you do not have his word remaining in you, because you do not believe in the one whom he has sent.

You search the scriptures, because you think you have eternal life through them; even they testify on my behalf.

But you do not want to come to me to have life.

I do not accept human praise;

moreover, I know that you do not have the love of God in you.

I came in the name of my Father, but you do not accept me; yet if another comes in his own name, you will accept him.

How can you believe, when you accept praise from one another and do not seek the praise that comes from the only God?

Do not think that I will accuse you before the Father: the one who will accuse you is Moses, in whom you have placed your hope.

For if you had believed Moses, you would have believed me, because he wrote about me.

But if you do not believe his writings, how will you believe my words?"

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Saint Jacob of Sarug (c.449-521)

Syrian monk and Bishop

Homily on Moses' veil, 12-13 (cf. Migne 1997, p. 225 rev.)

"If you had believed Moses, you would have believed me, because he wrote about me"

Moses spoke the mysteries but without explaining them. In fact he was halting in speech and unable to express himself clearly (Ex 4:10). This speech impediment was deliberately retained in him so that all his discourses might remain without explanation. When our Lord came he loosed Moses' tongue and today all his words have become clear, for his tongue stutters no more and his discourses are clear as day.

Up until our Lord the word was stifled; it remained unexplained and everything spoken concerning him continued to be obscure. The hidden mystery was concealed behind the stammering and the veil (Ex 34:33; 2 Co 3:14) for so long as the hour for its open manifestation had not arrived.

Moses had asked to see the Father (Ex 33:18) for he had a premonition that the Son would come openly into the world. It was then that the Father showed him the reverse side of his face. He wanted to teach him by this that his Son would be revealed in human likeness. The Eternal one made a distinction in his regard between the face and and its reverse so that Moses might understand that the earth would behold his Son in human form (…) It was he on whom Moses gazed and it was he from whom came the brilliance with which the skin of his face shone (Ex 34:29). The Son's radiance overshadowed the whole of prophecy (…): when Moses spoke it was he who spoke through his mouth, for he is the Word who inspired all the words of prophecy. Apart from him there is no word or revelation possible for the prophets since he is prophecy's primary source. But when the Crucified, the Bridegroom, came then prophecy uncovered its face and lifted its voice in the midst of the assembly. The Virgin's Son raised the veil from the over the Hebrew people. All became manifest, clear and easy of interpretation.

