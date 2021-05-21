May 22 The First Reading breski1 Acts of the Apostles 28,16-20.30-31. When he entered Rome, Paul was allowed to live by himself, with the soldier who was guarding him. Three days later he called … More

Acts of the Apostles 28,16-20.30-31.

When he entered Rome, Paul was allowed to live by himself, with the soldier who was guarding him.

Three days later he called together the leaders of the Jews. When they had gathered he said to them, "My brothers, although I had done nothing against our people or our ancestral customs, I was handed over to the Romans as a prisoner from Jerusalem.

After trying my case the Romans wanted to release me, because they found nothing against me deserving the death penalty.

But when the Jews objected, I was obliged to appeal to Caesar, even though I had no accusation to make against my own nation.

This is the reason, then, I have requested to see you and to speak with you, for it is on account of the hope of Israel that I wear these chains."

He remained for two full years in his lodgings. He received all who came to him,

and with complete assurance and without hindrance he proclaimed the kingdom of God and taught about the Lord Jesus Christ.



Psalms 11(10),4.5.7.

The LORD is in his holy temple;

the LORD's throne is in heaven.

His eyes behold,

his searching glance is on mankind.



The LORD searches the just and the wicked;

the lover of violence he hates.

For the LORD is just, he loves just deeds;

the upright shall see his face.