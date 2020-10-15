"Your Face, Lord, Do I Seek": Faith in a Personal God

What does it mean that God is a “person” who has a face? A new article in the series "Light of Faith."

LIGHT OF FAITH

You have said, “Seek my face.” My heart says to you, “Your face, Lord, do I seek”

Ps

Genesis

Revelation

to recognize the face of a personal God

Ezek

Jn

Jn

The mystery of a Face and a faceless idol

Ex

.

Jer

Ps

gods of silver and gold, of bronze and iron, of wood and stone, who neither see nor hear nor know

Deut

Where are the gods that you made? Let them get up, if they can save you

Jer

Gen

A personal God

Someone

that which we have heard, which we have seen with our eyes, which we have looked upon and touched with our hands, concerning the Word of life … we proclaim also to you

1 Jn

he who has seen me has seen the Father

Jn

Gen

He who has seen me has seen the Father

Jn

possesses

knows

Abyss calls unto abyss

Ps

interior intimo meo

because He has wanted us to exist

arche

He made us and we are his

Ps

logic of domination

logic of love

I am not my own origin

is

The face of God

with God

negated

affirmed.

let ourselves be loved

loving.

Lucas Buch - Carlos Ayxelá



Suggestions for further reading

Gen

Ex

Num

Job

Ps

Jer

Rev

Ibid

Lectures on the Prophetical Office of the Church

Lumen Fidei

Christ is Passing By,

Evangelii gaudium

Lumen Fidei

Ibid.

Bar

Jer

Is

Lumen Fidei

Ibid

Friends of God,

Lectio divina

Ibid.

Liberare l’amore,

The Lord

La voz a ti debida

Poesías Completas

Fides et Ratio

God and the Ways of Knowing

Expositions on the Psalms

Confessions

La aceptación de sí mismo – Las edades de la vida

Faith, Hope and Love

God and the Ways of Knowing

Pope Francis: Conversations with Jorge Bergoglio.

The Four Loves.