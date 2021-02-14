Vaticano - 2021-02-14 - Saint Valentine & Saints Cyril and Methodius Pope Francis proclaims the new World Day dedicated to the Grandparents and the Elderly; learn more about Saint Valentine and … More

Vaticano - 2021-02-14 - Saint Valentine & Saints Cyril and Methodius



Pope Francis proclaims the new World Day dedicated to the Grandparents and the Elderly; learn more about Saint Valentine and discover two other saints who share their feast together with St. Valentine.