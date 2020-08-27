A Response to Sr Dede Byrne‘s:
“As Christians, we first met Jesus as a stirring embryo in the womb of an unwed mother and saw him born nine months later in the poverty of the cave.“
Matt 1:20 (RSVCE)
20 But as he considered this, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream, saying, “Joseph, son of David, do not fear to take Mary your wife, for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Spirit;
Mary and Joseph Lived Gift of Virginity by Pope St John Paul II
1. In presenting Mary as a "virgin", the Gospel of Luke adds that she was "betrothed to a man whose name was Joseph, of the house of David" 1:27). These two pieces of information at first sight seem contradictory.
It should be noted that the Greek word used in this passage does not indicate the situation of a woman who has contracted marriage and therefore lives in the marital state, but that of betrothal. Unlike what occurs in modem cultures, however, the ancient Jewish custom of betrothal provided for a contract and normally had definitive value: it actually introduced the betrothed to the marital state, even if the marriage was brought to full completion only when the young man took the girl to his home.
At the time of the Annunciation, Mary thus had the status of one betrothed. We can wonder why she would accept betrothal, since she had the intention of remaining a virgin forever. Luke is aware of this difficulty, but merely notes the situation without offering any explanation. The fact that the Evangelist, while stressing Mary's intention of virginity, also presents her as Joseph's spouse, is a sign of the historical reliability of the two pieces of information.
[...]
Cf The Virginal Marriage of Mary and Joseph – A Biblical Clue
As to rest of her speech, take it away @CatMuse!:
“Hoorah Hoorah, almost well said.
Until my Mother told unwed.
Your words are chalk and full of puke
For Mother pure you choose to nuke!”
Hence the intense hatred for the great and saintly Pontiff.
By R=Trads/L=Modernists.
More on Hebrew/Jewish marriage:
Pentecost Sunday 2015 – The Mystery of The Bride & Groom, Jonathan Cahn: The Gift of the Matan
