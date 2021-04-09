U.S. Bishop’s Pro-Life Chair Opens Up About His Father’s Murder Archbishop Joseph Naumann, Chairman of the USCCB’s Pro-Life Committee, opens up about his family’s personal tragedy –his father was … More





Archbishop Joseph Naumann, Chairman of the USCCB's Pro-Life Committee, opens up about his family's personal tragedy –his father was murdered when he was an unborn baby – and how that has shaped his consistent pro-life convictions, including his call to abolish the death penalty. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.