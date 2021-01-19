Jean-Marie Le Pen, 92, Got Married (Video)

Front National

The historic founder of the French, Jean-Marie Le Pen, 92, married Jeanny Paschos which whom he has cohabitated in a civil union since 1991.The private religious function took place on Saturday 16 January in the presence of Father Philippe Laguérie, the former superior of the Institute of the Good Shepherd. He received the consent of the spouses, with the mandate of the Bishop of Nanterre.Jeanny Paschos who was born a Lutheran was validly married to a Lutheran whom she divorced and who died in 2010.Paschos abjured Protestantism and professed the Catholic Faith, before the exchange of consents with Le Pen who was never married before.