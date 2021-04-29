World Over - 2021-04-29 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo WALID PHARES, Middle-east and US foreign policy expert joins us to discuss the planned US troop withdrawal from Iraq, the status of the … More

WALID PHARES, Middle-east and US foreign policy expert joins us to discuss the planned US troop withdrawal from Iraq, the status of the nuclear deal with Iran and much more. ARTUR PAWLOWSKI, pastor of Street Church Ministries in Calgary, Alberta talks about the Canadian government's crackdown on his church community due to COVID19 safety regulations. ARMONDO ACOSTA, award-winning film director and screenwriters talks about his new film The Last Supper: The Living Tableau. CLARE ASQUITH, scholar and author of Shakespeare and the Resistance, discusses Shakespeare's works and how he might have used his art to comment on the religious and political issues of his day.