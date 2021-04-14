General Audience with Pope Francis from Vatican | 14 April 2021 Live from the Vatican: General Audience with Pope Francis, 14 April 2021 which will be broadcasted live on the Shalom World YouTube … More





Live from the Vatican: General Audience with Pope Francis, 14 April 2021 which will be broadcasted live on the Shalom World YouTube channel. Shalom World TV will be airing all Papal events Live on this YouTube channel.



Kindly subscribe to this official Shalom World YouTube to receive all Papal Live event notifications from the Vatican.



Support us: General Audience with Pope Francis from Vatican | 14 April 2021Live from the Vatican: General Audience with Pope Francis, 14 April 2021 which will be broadcasted live on the Shalom World YouTube channel. Shalom World TV will be airing all Papal events Live on this YouTube channel.Kindly subscribe to this official Shalom World YouTube to receive all Papal Live event notifications from the Vatican.Support us: shalomworld.org/give