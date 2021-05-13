Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh, "We are saddened to announce the death of Mgr Tony Duffy." Archbishop Cushley paid tribute saying: "Mgr Tony was a much-loved figure in the parishes he served … More

Archbishop Cushley paid tribute saying: "Mgr Tony was a much-loved figure in the parishes he served and in Edinburgh, where he was widely known and respected. He also played a key role in pilgrimages to Lourdes. He will leave an enormous gap to fill. May he rest in peace."