Pope discusses post-COVID world challenges with French President | SW News | 219

Pope Francis spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron over the phone on March 21. The President's Office said the two heads of state spoke about the Pontiff's recent apostolic visit to Iraq, which was hailed by Macron as a "true turning point" for the Middle East. SIGNIS, Pax Christi and Focolare express solidarity with suffering Myanmarese In a joint statement issued with Pax Christi International and the international Focolare movement, SIGNIS has expressed grave concerns about the situation in the Asian country, flaying the false information campaign of the military. USCCB decries discrimination against Asian community In the backdrop of the shooting in Atlanta that left eight dead, including six Asian women, the US Catholic bishops conference has come out with a statement slamming the culture of violence. Indian court rejects bail plea of ailing Jesuit charged with terrorism A court in India has rejected the bail application of an 83-year-old Jesuit priest who has been in prison since October last year after being booked for terrorism charges. Aussie bishops raise ethical concern over 'mitochondrial donation' Meanwhile in Australia, the Catholic bishops have expressed ethical concerns over 'mitochondrial donation' which employs assisted reproductive technologies to have babies without mitochondrial disease by preventing the transmission of problematic mitochondria from mother to child as the Federal government considers its legalisation. Springfield diocese in US restores obligation to attend Sunday mass In a welcome move, the diocese of Springfield in the US state of Illinois has come out with modified guidelines regarding the Sunday obligation.