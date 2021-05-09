Clicks2
parangutirimicuaro
A Short Film About Love - Dekalog: Six (1988) | Criteria: The Catholic Film Podcast The sixth episode of Kieslowski's Dekalog series inspired by the Ten Commandments, included in the Vatican's 1995 …More
A Short Film About Love - Dekalog: Six (1988) | Criteria: The Catholic Film Podcast

The sixth episode of Kieslowski's Dekalog series inspired by the Ten Commandments, included in the Vatican's 1995 list of great films
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up