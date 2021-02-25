Iraqi Christian Organizations Present Pope Francis With Restored Aramaic Manuscript CurrentsNews idra, an Aramaic manuscript that's at least 500 years old, belongs to the Syriac-Christian Church of … More

idra, an Aramaic manuscript that's at least 500 years old, belongs to the Syriac-Christian Church of Qaraqosh. It contains prayers to be recited between the feasts of Easter and the Holy Cross and is a gem for the Christian community, which is the largest in Iraq. The book has a noteworthy story. It was objects like these that ISIS targeted. A group of priests managed to hide it, and in 2017, two Italian journalists found it.