After Impeachment Trial, Lawmakers Turn Their Attention to $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Package

With the Impeachment trial over, the attention on Capitol Hill has now moved to a nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package. The House budget committee will put together the final bill based on what other committees approved last week. Many Republican lawmakers are not on board with the $1.9 trillion plan. They say it's too high, should be more targeted, and they object to such things as the minimum wage hike, and more importantly, using tax payer funds to pay for abortions. Marjorie Dannenfelser, President of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, told Catholic News Agency, that "House Democrats are shamefully pushing a massive expansion of abortion on demand, paid for with tax dollars, in the disguise of COVID-19 relief – including payouts to abortion giant Planned Parenthood." Democrats in the House are confident a version of the relief bill will pass, even without Republican support by as soon as next week. Right now, the proposal contains $750 million for global health and billions of dollars for community health centers, but without Hyde Amendment provision. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.