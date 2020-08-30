Clicks41
Harris on BLM Riots: 'Beware,' They're Not Gonna Stop
"They're not gonna stop before election day in November, and they're not gonna stop after election day. And they should not."
So long as they confine themselves to destroying already overwhelmingly leftist-controlled cities, this isn't necessarily a bad thing, :P
WASHINGTON, D.C., August 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Stirckland sent out a tweet suggesting that Joe Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, reminds him of former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who famously called conservatives “deplorables,” at the height of her 2016 campaign.
“Catholics take note....reminds me of another candidate calling us ‘the deplorables’....we need to be awake to this.....Kamala’s Anti-Catholic Assault Previews Her Potential Administration,” wrote Bishop Strickland.
The Tyler, Texas bishop, a stalwart defender of human life and protector of the Catholic faith, was calling attention to an article published in the The Federalist titled, “Kamala Harris’s Anti-Catholic Assault Previews What Would Happen in Her Administration.”
