Trump’s last days - and beyond (skullduggery)

Trump’s last days - and beyondBen Wittes, legal journalist and Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution, joins Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman on "Skullduggery." In this year-end special, the group take a hard look at who has access to the oval office and is in Trump's ear guiding his final days as President - specifically entrepreneur Patrick Byrne. Then, producer Mark Seman joins the conversation to put the hosts on the hot seat with questions from the Skullduggery faithful. And finally, predictions for 2021 to wrap things up.