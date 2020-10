Pope Francis has recognised the martyrdom of Leonardo Melki OFM Cap and Thomas Saleh OFM Cap, two Lebanese missionaries murdered by the Ottoman government for aiding Armenians during the … More

Pope Francis has recognised the martyrdom of Leonardo Melki OFM Cap and Thomas Saleh OFM Cap, two Lebanese missionaries murdered by the Ottoman government for aiding Armenians during the Armenian Genocide in Turkey, paving the way for their beatification.