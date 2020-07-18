Clicks593

Communion in an envelop

Tesa
UPDATE from Fr. Z: A priest friend of mine in the Archdiocese just informed me that this sacrilegious farce was shut down. Thanks be to God.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

hu.news and 9 other users link to it
hu.news mentioned this post in Új divat: Borítékos szentáldozás (videó)
pl.news mentioned this post in Nowy trend: Komunia w kopercie (film)
ar.news mentioned this post in توجه جديد: قربان مقدس في أظرفة (فيديو)
ru.news mentioned this post in Новый тренд: причащение в конверте (видео)
es.news mentioned this post in Nueva tendencia: Comunión en sobres (Vídeo)
lv.news mentioned this post in Jaunā tendence: aploksnes kopība (video)
it.news mentioned this post in Nuova moda: Comunione in busta (video)
fr.news mentioned this post in Nouvelle tendance : La communion dans une enveloppe (vidéo)
de.news mentioned this post in Neuer Trend: Kommunion im Briefumschlag (Video)
en.news mentioned this post in New Trend: Envelope Communion (Video)
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up