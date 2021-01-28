As Many as 90,000 Americans Projected to Die in Coming Weeks Says Biden Administration The White House projects that over the course of the next four weeks, perhaps as many as 90 thousand Americans … More





The White House projects that over the course of the next four weeks, perhaps as many as 90 thousand Americans could succumb to the relentless coronavirus…enough people to fill a large football stadium. Today, a virtual, televised science briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic was held by the Biden Administration. Scientists and experts outlined what's happening and what needs to happen to win the battle. Also today, the Biden Administration launched an ambitious effort to fight climate change, which includes cutting oil, gas and coal emissions and using the wind to produce more energy. Former Secretary of State John Kerry will head up the effort. EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.