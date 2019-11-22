One Child Nation - Official Trailer | Amazon Studios

From award-winning documentarian Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang, One Child Nation explores the ripple effect of this devastating social experiment, uncovering one shocking human rights violation after … More

From award-winning documentarian Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang, One Child Nation explores the ripple effect of this devastating social experiment, uncovering one shocking human rights violation after another - from abandoned newborns, to forced sterilizations and abortions, and government abductions.