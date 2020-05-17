catholicvote on May 18 2020 Celebrating St. John Paul II's 100th Birthday "The ultimate test of your greatness is the way you treat every human being, but especially the weakest and most defenseless.… More

catholicvote on May 18 2020 Celebrating St. John Paul II's 100th Birthday

"The ultimate test of your greatness is the way you treat every human being, but especially the weakest and most defenseless. If you want equal justice for all and true freedom and lasting peace, then America, defend life.” (from Conception until Death)