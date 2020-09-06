Home
The person being set on fire by a Molotov cocktail thrown by antifa militants in SE Portland
DefendTruth
1 hour ago
Rioters try to help but don’t do much. Cops are the ones who rush in & put out the flames. Video by @BGOnTheScene
