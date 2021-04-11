Fiaccolata in the Basilica of the Annunciation | April 10, 2021 Fiaccolata | April 10, 2021 Candlelight procession with the prayer of the mysteries of the joy of the Holy Rosary. It takes place … More

Fiaccolata | April 10, 2021 Candlelight procession with the prayer of the mysteries of the joy of the Holy Rosary. It takes place every Saturday at 8:30 p.m. (Jerusalem time) in the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth.