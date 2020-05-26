Saint Philip Neri

"Father, you continually raise up your faithful to the glory of holiness. In your love kindle in us the fire of the Holy Spirit who so filled the heart of Philip Neri. We ask this through our Lord … More

"Father, you continually raise up your faithful to the glory of holiness. In your love kindle in us the fire of the Holy Spirit who so filled the heart of Philip Neri. We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen." – Collect for the feast of St Philip Neri (26 May) Painting in the Lateran Baptistery in Rome.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr